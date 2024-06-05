9,649,264 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,649,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 593,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,500. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,051 shares of company stock worth $389,330. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.