991 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,429. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $227.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

