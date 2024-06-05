AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Trading 1.5% Higher

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.31. 41,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 42,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

About AB Volvo (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

