Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.25 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Price Performance

ASIT opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.46. The firm has a market cap of £164.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.56. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.12).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,871 ($4,959.64). 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

Featured Articles

