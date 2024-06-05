Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Trading Down 6.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 14,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 89,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Acreage Stock Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

