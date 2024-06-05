AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 8.2% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. 306,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,053,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

