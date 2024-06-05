Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 607,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,838. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

