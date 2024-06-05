AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

ACM stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -945.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.