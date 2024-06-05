Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 10.9%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.12. 117,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 146,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,261 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

