Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

