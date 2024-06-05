Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $3,307,329. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,765. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

