Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 466,165 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Astria Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Astria Therapeutics worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 18,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,236. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

