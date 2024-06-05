Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 1.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 196.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,640,000 after buying an additional 6,963,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 159.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,438,000 after buying an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,506,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 380,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,883. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

