Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,602. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

