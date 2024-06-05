Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.3 %

KRYS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.58. 13,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 0.90. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

