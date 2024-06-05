Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Arcellx comprises approximately 3.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arcellx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 5.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcellx stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Arcellx’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,580,586 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

