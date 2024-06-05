AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.64. 3,346,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,477,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

