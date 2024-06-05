Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 23,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 26,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

Agronomics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

