Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 23,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 26,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.
Agronomics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12.
About Agronomics
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.