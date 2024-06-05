Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,479. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after buying an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

