Alan I. Edrick Sells 13,696 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,310,575.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. 66,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

