Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.04.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $72,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $45,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

