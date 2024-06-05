Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,169,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603,414. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock worth $28,204,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

