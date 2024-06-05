Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $173.02 and last traded at $173.26. Approximately 6,712,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,672,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.96.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock worth $28,204,902 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.