Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CTO Sells $220,655.79 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $220,655.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,193.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 231,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,495. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.89, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $37,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after buying an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

