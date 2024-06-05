AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) CEO Michael Tiedemann Acquires 47,373 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 47,373 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $230,232.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 499,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,450.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Tiedemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Michael Tiedemann acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Tiedemann acquired 40,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 181,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,557. The firm has a market cap of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.69. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

