American International Group Inc. Buys 12,933 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,017. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,613 shares of company stock valued at $46,961,852. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

