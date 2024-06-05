American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 256,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 106,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. 16,755,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,782. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

