American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.66. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

