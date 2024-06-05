American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Marriott International by 38.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $232.77. 987,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,407. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

