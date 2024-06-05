American International Group Inc. Sells 5,697 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,162. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
