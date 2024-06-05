American International Group Inc. Sells 78,083 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,083 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,485,000 after buying an additional 511,646 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,896. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

