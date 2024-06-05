American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.12. 1,162,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,399. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.26 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.