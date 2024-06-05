American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $118.08. 3,873,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,200. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

