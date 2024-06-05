American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $957,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

AMT stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.19. 1,736,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

