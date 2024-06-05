Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amgen by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 103,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,081,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,205. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

