Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

AP opened at $1.29 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

