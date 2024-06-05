Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 2U by 232.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

