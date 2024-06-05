Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2U Price Performance
2U stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
