Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $37.47

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

