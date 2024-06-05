Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $37.47

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.47.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
JD.com Stock Performance
Shares of JD stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.