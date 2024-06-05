Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $632.00

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $632.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $631.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.