Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $22.24

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,575,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 156.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 489,264 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,050,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

