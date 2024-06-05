Analyzing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -1.26% -0.23% -0.13% Selectis Health -24.65% -651.76% -21.33%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays out -2,132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selectis Health pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independence Realty Trust and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Selectis Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 5.80 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -567.48 Selectis Health $36.78 million 0.21 -$3.97 million ($1.30) -1.92

Selectis Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Selectis Health on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

