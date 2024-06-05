Analyzing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.22 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.24 Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 4.80 $3.71 million $0.10 134.80

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92% Postal Realty Trust 5.42% 1.19% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

