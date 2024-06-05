Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 56,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23.

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

