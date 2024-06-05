Ankr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.83 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $431.89 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00011840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,025.71 or 0.99896506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00012788 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00108472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04352705 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $14,926,140.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

