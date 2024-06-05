Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ducommun worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Up 0.9 %

Ducommun stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $876.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.