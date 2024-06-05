Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 3,365,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,482. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.