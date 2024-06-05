Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Sapiens International worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 119,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

