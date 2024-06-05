Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, hitting $491.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $491.55. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

