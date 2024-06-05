Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 639,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 2,882,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,130. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.87%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

