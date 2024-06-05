Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 774 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.54. 566,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

